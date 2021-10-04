Sirika Cautions Aviation Unions Against Threat Of Industrial Action

October 4, 2021 59

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has warned aviation unions against threats of industrial strikes over conditions of service.

Sirika who was represented by the Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Akin Olateru, at the third national delegates’ conference of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association (ATSSSAN), which took place in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state on Saturday, advised the unions to collaborate with the management of aviation agencies for the recovery of the industry and its growth. Noting that the industry is yet to recover fully from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in a period of recovery, so this is not the time for threats and spate of industrial actions which will only further inhibit the growth the industry so badly needs,” he said.

“The pandemic hit and aviation became one of the major casualties of COVID-19 and in an industry that is known for low margins, especially the airline sector where labour is one of the largest cost, lowering labour costs is very attractive.

“IATA records show that as at 2018, air transport in Nigeria supported 241,000 jobs with a gross value added to GDP of US $1.7b.

“The growth forecast for the Nigeria Air Transport market was 174% in the next 20 years. If met, this would support approximately $4.7 billion of GDP and over 555,000 jobs.”

Sirika also stated that although the unions were created to protect the interests of their members, it should, however, take into consideration that the sector suffered low margins and that labour cost was one of the largest causes of spending.

He noted that lowering labour costs becomes very attractive, and unions are opposed to such, yet, the sector needs labour just as labour needs the industry.

Sirika stated that government, employers, and labour must come together for the best interest of the aviation industry, adding that it would guarantee job security and prosperity for stakeholders.

He appealed to the unions to work together to save aviation and keep the global supply chains going, promising that they would continue to carry labour along in policies as well as strategic moves to reposition the industry.