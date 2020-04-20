Simi Reveals Baby Bump in ‘Duduke’ Video

Singer and creative songwriter, Simi Ogunleye has dropped the visuals to her recently released single ‘Duduke.’

In the video, which was shot by the beach, Simi flaunted her beautiful baby bump revealing that she is heavily pregnant.

The 32-year-old songster had previously released the audio of the song, Duduke, which is about her obsession for a treasure she has been waiting for and cannot wait to finally hold and kiss.

In the visuals, Simi can be seen playing piano in front of the beach shoreline while occasionally caressing her protruded belly in a silky, flowing, yellow gown.

The video of the song, Duduke was released on her birthday, Sunday, April 19.

Simi is married to music star, Adekunle Gold and they are one of the most celebrated Nigerian couples in showbiz.

Adekunle Gold in celebration of his wife made a loving post on Instagram to mark the special day.

See Tweet Below: