fbpx
SIM Retrieval Suspension Threatens Telecom Industry, Subscribers Shrink By 11.84 million

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER

SIM Retrieval Suspension Threatens Telecom Industry, Subscribers Shrink By 11.84 million

March 29, 2021061
MTN, Airtel, others halt USSD Banking Services Over N42 Billion Debt

The suspension of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card retrieval by the Nigerian government is affecting the performance of telecoms operators as the number of telecom subscribers in the country dropped by 11.84 million in four months.

Analyses of the latest industry statistics obtained from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Sunday showed that mobile network operators started losing subscribers since last year November.

This was due to the suspension of new SIM registration, activation and retrieval of lost SIM card to allow subscribers to update their records with their National Identity Number (NIN).

The NCC report indicated that the telcos had lost 46,648 subscribers in November 2020, 3.38 million subscribers in December 2020 and then a loss of 4.29 million subscribers in January 2021.

The NCC’s recent report showed that telecommunications operators in the country recorded another loss of 4.13 million active subscribers in February 2021.

This brings the total number of mobile phone users to 195.73 million as of the end of February this year.

READ ALSO: NIN: Group Wants Pantami To Review Suspension Of SIM Card Activation

MTN , Airtel, Globacom and 9mobile also recorded zero porting activities, following the NCC’s directive in December for the telcos to halt porting activities as well.

A further breakdown of subscriber statistics showed that Airtel once again lost the highest number of subscribers in February.

The telco dropped by 1.99 million subscribers from 53.42 million subscribers in January to 51.43 million customers.

MTN followed with a loss of 1.68 million subscribers. It had 79.03 million subscribers in January, but the figure fell to 77.34 million in February.

Globacom lost 415,071 subscribers in the month under review, recording a total of 54.17 million subscribers as against 54.59 million users in January.

While 9mobile, which had 12.80 million users in January, lost 35,698 subscribers in February with a total of 12.77 million users.

Globacom, which replaced Airtel as the second largest operator in January, retained the position with 27.68 per cent market share, while Airtel followed with 26.28 per cent market share.

MTN remained Nigeria’s largest mobile network operator with 39.52 per cent market share. 9mobile remained the fourth operator with 6.41 per cent market share.

The industry report stated that Nigeria’s tele-density dropped by 2.17 per cent as the number of subscriptions dropped from 200.21 million in January to 196.07 million in February.

Related tags :

About Author

SIM Retrieval Suspension Threatens Telecom Industry, Subscribers Shrink By 11.84 million
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
June 12, 20180112

KPMG Fined $4.3million in Britain over Shabby Audit 

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Britain’s accounting watchdog fined KPMG 3.2 million pounds ($4.3 million) on Monday for failings in its audit of Quindell Plc, after the legal services fir
Read More
CBN BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
April 14, 20190122

UGRF Calls for CBN Regulation of Cryptocurrencies Market to Curb Fraud by Trade Merchants

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram United Global Resolve For Peace (UGRF) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to regulate all online trade merchant groups defrauding Nigerians of
Read More
NASS Promises Justice for Victims of Police Brutality COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER
February 20, 20200105

Senate Orders Telecoms Operators to Refund Monies Charged Customers for Drop Calls

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Senate Wednesday took a swipe on the activities of GSM operators in the country and gave them a thumbs down for failing to provide the required quality
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.