The National Identity Number (NIN) registration has become compulsory for all Nigerians. The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC gave phone subscribers two weeks ultimatum to link their NIN to their SIM.

Bizwatch Nigeria gathered that the NCC further warns that it will block all SIM cards that are not linked to NIN number.

According to the NCC Director of Public Affairs of the NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, any telecom operators that failed to comply with the directive risked outright withdrawal of its license or heavy penalty.

“Operators to require ALL their subscribers to provide valid National Identification Number (NIN) to update SIM registration records.

“The submission of NIN by subscribers to take place within two weeks (from today December 16, 2020 and end by 30 December, 2020).

“After the deadline, ALL SIMs without NINs are to be blocked from the networks.” He said.

After the pronouncement by the NCC, many are having issues locating the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) centres for the registration.

Licensed NIMC Enrollment Centres In Nigeria

According to the The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), the Federal Government has approved the licensing of 173 Agents and 30 State Governments/Public Sector Institutions to conduct the enrolment. Click the link to know your centre: https://www.nimc.gov.ng/nimc-enrolment-centres/

Licensed NIMC Enrollment Centres In Lagos

If you live in Lagos State, here are lists of NIMC enrollment centres in the sate: https://www.nimc.gov.ng/lagos-state-enrolment-centres/

How To Check NIN Number On Your Phone

The National Identity Management Commission asked Nigerians to dial *346# to retrieve dia NIN number for the NIM sim registration.

How To Register NIN Number For SIM Registration

Step 1

Fill the NIMC Pre Enrolment online form on NIMC portal https://penrol.nimc.gov.ng/loginForm.tpl.html.php

Put the correct information for all mandatory fields on the form.

Download and print your Pre Enrolment Slip.

Step 2

Submit Your Application

Visit any nearest NIMC Registration Centre with any of the following Original and Valid supporting documents.

Enrolment Center will direct you to where your Enrolment Officer will verify your details on your application.

The Enrolment Officer will guide you to proceed with the capture of biometrics and be given Transaction ID Slip.

Step 3

Collect your NIN