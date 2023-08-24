Sim Cards: Local Manufacturers Generated ₦55bn – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) revealed that the restriction on the importation of whole-body SIM cards generated about ₦55 billion for local manufacturers.

NCC executive vice-chairman (EVC) Umar Danbatta said this on Wednesday at the second edition of the Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous Content Expo (NTICE) in Lagos.

He underlined the agency’s commitment to the federal government’s drive to put the economy on a sustainable footing by enacting the required policies.

Danbatta stated that in order to bring this vision to fruition, the commission established the Nigeria Office for Development of Indigenous Telecoms Sector (NODITS) as a special-purpose vehicle.

“I am happy to inform you that NTICE is one of the achievements of NCC through NODITS because it has served not only to promote pillar number five (strategic partnering) of the strategic management plan SMP 2020-2024 of the commission,” the NCC boss said.

“The commission is equally committed to continuously supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and innovators to promote our talented young persons and ventures through angel investments, research and development support, exposure to investors and sponsorship to local and international tech events.”

In addition to NCC’s achievements, Danbatta cited the restriction on the importation of whole-body SIM cards, which was announced at the inaugural NTICE event last year, as a notable milestone.

“This ban has not only eased the burden on our demand for foreign exchange but has also created business in excess of N55 billion for the local SIM card manufacturers in Nigeria which in turn has created direct and indirect jobs,” he added.

Nigeria, according to Danbatta, may promote economic growth by boosting local content.

He also asked the government to give the telecommunications industry autonomy in order for it to prosper.