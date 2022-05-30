Signature Global Partners Sobha Realty to Launch ‘Buy A Part of Dubai’ Initiative

May 30, 2022 50

Signature Global Real Estate has partnered with Sobha Realty of Dubai, UAE, to launch the ‘Buy a Part of Dubai’ project in Lagos on May 30, 2022.

The event will take place at The George Hotel, 30 Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi, according to a statement from the firm.

Participants would gain full insight into investment in Dubai, according to the announcement.

The event is also expected to reveal important details such as golden visa eligibility, the Dubai Hospitality Package, and the Zero Tax Investment Opportunity.

Participants would also be entitled to a free charge consultation from one of Dubai’s leading real estate advisors, according to the announcement.