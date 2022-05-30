fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BRAND WATCHREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION

Signature Global Partners Sobha Realty to Launch ‘Buy A Part of Dubai’ Initiative

May 30, 2022050
Property in Dubai

Signature Global Real Estate has partnered with Sobha Realty of Dubai, UAE, to launch the ‘Buy a Part of Dubai’ project in Lagos on May 30, 2022.

The event will take place at The George Hotel, 30 Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi, according to a statement from the firm.

Participants would gain full insight into investment in Dubai, according to the announcement.

The event is also expected to reveal important details such as golden visa eligibility, the Dubai Hospitality Package, and the Zero Tax Investment Opportunity.

Participants would also be entitled to a free charge consultation from one of Dubai’s leading real estate advisors, according to the announcement.

Investors Net N598b Capital Gains Amid Profit-Taking

About Author

Signature Global Partners Sobha Realty to Launch ‘Buy A Part of Dubai’ Initiative
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 30, 20130179

Yobe Spends N58m On Construction Equipment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yobe State Government has taken delivery of construction equipment procured for the Ministry of Integrated Rural Development for the construction of rural a
Read More
August 6, 20130254

CHOIS City Developer Offers 6% Rate To Buyers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram To encourage prospective home buyers have access to their preferred units, First World Communities Ltd, developers of CHOIS City estate in Lagos has introdu
Read More
January 17, 20140197

NDDC Pledges To Speed Up Rivers-Bayelsa Project

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram NDDC Executive Director, Projects, Engr. Tuoyo Omatsuli, has reassured that the contractor working on the 23. 5-kilometre Otuasega-Emelego road project will
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.