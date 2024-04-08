Siemens Power Project Progresses as Transformers, Substations Arrive in Nigeria

Significant progress has been made in the implementation of the $2.3bn Siemens power project in Nigeria, with the arrival of electricity transformers and substations marking a crucial milestone, announced Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on Sunday.

The shipment’s arrival signals a resurgence in the project, which encountered delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who played a pivotal role in its initiation.

Adelabu highlighted the project’s trajectory, stating that while it was signed in 2018, progress was impeded until President Bola Tinubu’s administration took charge. He credited discussions during a summit attended by the President and German counterparts, which led to the signing of an acceleration agreement in December 2023.

The pilot phase of the project, focusing on the importation and installation of power transformers and substations, has progressed significantly. Adelabu revealed that out of the planned ten transformers and ten mobile substations, five transformers and three substations have already been installed, with the remaining installations slated for completion soon.

Looking ahead, Adelabu outlined the subsequent phases, emphasizing the transformation of the transmission and distribution segments. This entails expanding capacity, strengthening infrastructure, and upgrading existing substations and power lines across the country.

He expressed optimism that these initiatives would enhance the national grid’s resilience and the operational efficiency of distribution companies, ultimately translating into tangible improvements in Nigeria’s power sector.

Adelabu reiterated the administration’s commitment to seeing the Siemens projects through, underscoring President Tinubu’s unwavering dedication to achieving tangible outcomes in the nation’s power sector.