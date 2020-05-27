SIEMENS Electricity Roadmap for Nigeria

Nigeria’s power system is constrained by an imbalance between power generation and consumption. While >13 GW of power generation capacity is available, only ~3.4 GW is reaching final customers (households, commercial and industrial users) on average, with a peak operating capacity of 5.2 GW achieved in 2018 (versus 5.1 GW in 2016).

Existing assets are partly idle and do not actively participate in the energy system. Removing severe bottlenecks within the transmission and distribution grid is necessary to allow free flow of electricity.

This includes rehabilitating defective connections of key substations to the existing control center in order to

improve the operation of transmission network and to unlock its potential.

On this background, the Federal Government of Nigeria and Siemens have defined the Nigeria Electrification Roadmap.

The Roadmap is structured in three Phases, with Phase 1 focusing on essential and “quick-win” measures to increase the system’s end-to-end operational capacity to 7 GW, Phase 2 targeting remaining network bottlenecks to enable full use of existing generation and “last mile” distribution capacities, bringing the system’s operational capacity to 11 GW, and finally Phase 3 developing the system up to 25 GW capacity in the long term, with appropriate upgrades and expansions in both generation, transmission and distribution.

