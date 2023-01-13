Showmax Originals Lead The Most-Watched Shows On The Platform In 2022

What a year 2022 was! Showmax released a number of great shows that sparked social conversations online and offline – a testament to the fact that local content is gaining popularity among audiences. And it’s no surprise that some of these Originals made it to the platform’s list of most-watched shows of the year.

In alphabetical order, here are five Showmax Originals that made the Showmax most-watched list in 2022.

BBNaija The Buzz: Banter, juicy gossip, and laughter are three of the best features of this show. The delectable host, Toke Makinwa, delivered nothing short of awesomeness. From her numerous fashion statements to her fascinating guests and the tea, there was no way it wouldn’t get viewers glued to their screens.

Diiche: This show didn’t stop at being the first Showmax Nigerian Original psychological thriller, it was also a constant topic of conversation on Twitter. The series revolved around the quest for Nnamdi’s murderer. Diiche, his celebrated fianceé, is accused of the crime, but who knows? Following the allegations, Diiche takes it upon herself to find the real killer and exonerate herself. However, there is more to the case than meets the eye and a backstory of almost 30 years ago, known only to her mother, reveals the tussle between good and evil. This intensity and emotional rush from the show certainly kept us on the edge of our seats. Diiche stars Daniel K Daniel, Uzoamaka Onuoha, Gloria Young, Chinyere Wilfred and Uzoamaka Aniunoh.

Flawsome: For a show that kicked off towards the end of the year, Flawsome pushed through and earned a spot as one of the best-performing Showmax Originals of 2022. Featuring A-list Nollywood actors like Bisola Aiyeola, Sharon Ooja, Ini Dima-Okojie, and Enado Odigie, we should have known to expect excellence. Another interesting angle to the series is how it depicts the struggle of the average woman in society, the virtue of sisterhood, and how these women work together to be the best version of themselves.

The Real Housewives of Lagos: This show gave what needed to be given. It came with an all-inclusive package of an ideal reality show – fun, fashion, lifestyle, opulence, and gbas-gbos. The show follows six glamorous women living their best lives in the bustling city of Lagos. The Real Housewives of Lagos broke first-day streaming records following its launch in April 2022.

The Real Housewives of Durban: What’s better than one reality show? Two.

When we thought we had seen it all in the Real Housewives of Lagos, the Real Housewives of Durban said ‘hold my drink’. In this show, we enjoyed a mix of everything – lavish lifestyles, high fashion and glamour, personality clashes, parenting challenges, and the everyday struggles of housewives.

