Shoprite Zambia Celebrates 25th Birthday With Twenty-five Brand New Cars

November 6, 2020 72

Shoprite Zambia celebrated its 25th birthday in the country with great generosity. The retailer handed over 25 red single cab Isuzu D-MAX pick-ups to 25 lucky winners.

The Shoprite Zambia 25th Birthday Promotion that was held in all Shoprite Stores Country-wide in 37 stores from the 17th of August until 04th October 2020.

The Isuzu D-MAX 250 Fleetside Single Cabs all in Pull-Me-Over-Red Colour, were displayed at all the major stores during this period, next to a big ISUZU-cut out entry box with flashing headlights accommodating more than one million entries in total, making this one of the best participated Shoprite Promotions in 15 African Counties, in which Shoprite operates.

According to Isuzu Action Auto Limited Zambia dealer principal, Michael Bentley, the dealership has enjoyed a valuable partnership with Shoprite over the years.

READ ALSO: NSE Market Closes with a Profit of Over ₦16 million

The Africa Super Markets Group Zambia has been a large fleet owner of Isuzu in Zambia since 2009. “The group currently has 24 Isuzu pick-ups in the Shoprite Fleet, with another 16 units between OK Furniture, Computicket and Freshmark.

When Shoprite announced they were looking for vehicles for their 25th birthday anniversary celebration campaign earlier this year, we did not hesitate to contact them and ask them to consider the ISUZU D-MAX Single Cab,” said Bentley.

The Isuzu D-MAX Fleetside Single Cab remains one of best-selling models in Zambia and has retained its popularity for a number of years.

Bentley said the dealership received an increase in enquiries from consumers who had seen the vehicles on display at the various stores during the of Shoprite birthday promotion.

The vehicle handover event to the winners was hosted by Action Auto Isuzu in conjunction with Shoprite.