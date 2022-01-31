Shoprite To Reopen Lekki Store Months After Vandalism

January 31, 2022 89

Retail Supermarket Nigeria Limited (RSNL), the owners of Shoprite in Nigeria, have announced their plans to reopen the Circle Mall Store located in Jakande, Lekki Lagos State.

BizWtch Nigeria recalls that Shoprite’s Jakande store was closed down after the vandalisation that erupted after the EndSARS protests in late 2020.

Maryland Outlet

The company also announced the closure of its outlet in Maryland, Lagos.

According to the Chairman, RSNL, Tayo Amusan, the reopening of the Jakande, Lekki store serves as an opportunity to show customers that the dogged Nigerian spirit runs deep, even as the team works to optimise its operations for continued productivity.

“We’re excited to be reopening after a long hiatus. We have had tremendous support and we are looking forward to once again opening our doors to our customers in the Jakande, Lekki area and its environs”, Amusan said in a statement by the company.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to support the growth of the Nigerian economy even as we explore opportunities to expand our network of outlets thereby providing employment opportunities for Nigerians.

We are also exploring opportunities to partner with more local farmers and small business owners to optimise agribusiness across Nigeria to considerably increase agricultural yield in the country”, Amusan added.

The retail company also announced plans to open new stores in Kaduna, Port Harcourt, Benin and Jos as part of its expansion plans, increasing the company’s presence to almost 30 stores in the country.

Meanwhile, on why the company closed the Shoprite Maryland, the statement said, “We have made the difficult, but necessary, decision to discontinue business operations from Maryland, for now.

“We thank the surrounding community for years of patronage and loyalty. Our commitment to Lagos state is unwavering and we look forward to providing area shoppers with enhanced shopping experiences in the future.”

It added, “RSNL is looking to achieve faster growth, have greater impact, and allocate resources, including its workforce (comprising 2,000 workers, 99 percent of whom are Nigerian citizens) to more profitable investments.

‘Since acquiring the business in June 2021, we have achieved very impressive, above inflation, growth in sales and are looking to build on that success while continuing our investment in different parts of Nigeria, with the support of our stakeholders.”

With the new store openings, Shoprite said it would be building on its existing store locations across 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory.