Shippers Council Moves To Curb Excessive Charges

August 19, 2021 98

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has concluded plans to commence the review of international shipping documents in order to curb excessive charges by shipping companies operating in Nigeria.

They made this known at the ministerial retreat of the Federal Ministry of Transport held in Lagos.

The Executive Secretary of the Council, Hon. Emmanuel Jime, cousaid the council is planning to conduct a general review of documents used by shipping lines in order to curb the excesses and arbitrariness of the service providers.

He said the review became necessary in view of numerous complaints from consumers of shipping services.

READ ALSO: FIRS Has Proposed Road Tax To FG – Nami To Reps Committee

Jime stated, “This initiative is necessitated by numerous complaints lodged with the council by the consumers who present a picture of helplessness in their commercial relationship with the carriers who are, by the structure of the international trade and transportation contract, at a disadvantaged position vis-à-vis the carriers.

He said the council will worl with the Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA) in executing the task.

The executive secretary said part of its progranmme for the year 2020-2021 is ensure that the guidelines set up for tariffs, rates and charges to regulate service providers are adhered to.

The Council boss also disclosed that it planned to establish additional Border Information Centers (BIC) in Mfun-Ekok, Cross River State, Nigeria-Cameroon border post; Banki-Kirawa, Nigeria-Chad Republic border post; and Shaki-Parakou, Nigeria-Benin Republic border post.