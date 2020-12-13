Shiloh 2020: Bishop Oyedepo Powerful Prophetic Declaration

December 13, 2020 10

The Shiloh 2020 ‘Turnaround Encounter’ ends today, 13th December 2020 with a powerful prophetic declaration from the General Overseer, Rev. David Oyedepo .

Bizwatch Nigeria learnt that the yearly Christian programme by the Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as Winners Chapel began on the 8th of this month and ends today.

Living Faith Shiloh 2020

Shiloh is an annual convocation of the Winners’ family. This year convocation is tagged TURNAROUND ENCOUNTERS – Psa. 126:1-6.

During the programme, Bishop Oyedepo makes powerful prophetic declaration with thousands of people coming to give testimony on how they have had divine encounter with God.

Shiloh 2020 Final Day Prophetic Declarations By Bishop Oyedepo

Prophetic Declarations!



'Your mouth will not be laughter dry!

You will not know a setback anymore in life!

Things least imagined shall start speaking in your life!

Every journey is declared safe!'. – Bishop David Oyedepo.#ShilohThanksgiving #Shiloh2020#TurnaroundEncounters — @davidoyedepomin (@DavidOyedepoMin) December 13, 2020

Prophetic Declarations!



'God will fast-forward your destiny!



Every prophetic word concerning you will come to pass!



Your life will start overflowing with God's blessings!'. – Bishop David Oyedepo.#ShilohThanksgiving #Shiloh2020#TurnaroundEncounters — @davidoyedepomin (@DavidOyedepoMin) December 13, 2020