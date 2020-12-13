Shiloh 2020: Bishop Oyedepo Powerful Prophetic Declaration

The Shiloh 2020 ‘Turnaround Encounter’ ends today, 13th December 2020 with a powerful prophetic declaration from the General Overseer, Rev. David Oyedepo .
Bizwatch Nigeria learnt that the yearly Christian programme by the Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as Winners Chapel began on the 8th of this month and ends today.
Living Faith Shiloh 2020
Shiloh is an annual convocation of the Winners’ family. This year convocation is tagged TURNAROUND ENCOUNTERS – Psa. 126:1-6.
During the programme, Bishop Oyedepo makes powerful prophetic declaration with thousands of people coming to give testimony on how they have had divine encounter with God.
