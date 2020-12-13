fbpx
Shiloh 2020: Read Bishop Oyedepo Powerful Prophetic Declaration During ‘Turnaround Encounter’ Thanksgiving Service

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVER

Shiloh 2020: Read Bishop Oyedepo Powerful Prophetic Declaration During ‘Turnaround Encounter’ Thanksgiving Service

December 13, 2020010
Shiloh 2020: Bishop Oyedepo Powerful Prophetic Declaration

The Shiloh 2020 ‘Turnaround Encounter’ ends today, 13th December 2020 with a powerful prophetic declaration from the General Overseer, Rev. David Oyedepo .

Bizwatch Nigeria learnt that the yearly Christian programme by the Living Faith Church Worldwide also known as Winners Chapel began on the 8th of this month and ends today.

Living Faith Shiloh 2020

Shiloh is an annual convocation of the Winners’ family. This year convocation is tagged TURNAROUND ENCOUNTERS – Psa. 126:1-6.

During the programme, Bishop Oyedepo makes powerful prophetic declaration with thousands of people coming to give testimony on how they have had divine encounter with God.

Shiloh 2020 Final Day Prophetic Declarations By Bishop Oyedepo

About Author

Shiloh 2020: Read Bishop Oyedepo Powerful Prophetic Declaration During ‘Turnaround Encounter’ Thanksgiving Service
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer.

Related Articles

March 12, 2013016

Customer Service Manager, Assistant Regulatory Manager Jobs at PZ Cussons

ASSISTANT REGULATORY MANAGER All Business Units – Lagos The successful candidate will be require to Contribute to the implementation, coordination and provision of regulatory support to the new produc
Read More
House of Reps COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
December 2, 2019027

ICPC Investigates North-east Federal Lawmakers over Constituency Projects’ Funds

MDAs, contractors should be queried, not lawmakers, says Ndume The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has beamed its searchlight on some National Assembly membe
Read More
Nigeria's inflation BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 12, 2017037

Analysts Project 15.84% Drop in November Inflation Rate

Analysts at FSDH Research have forecasted that inflation rate for the month of November will further slip to 15.84 percent from 15.91 percent recorded in October. In its Inflation Watch report release
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon