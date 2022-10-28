Sheraton Abuja Hotel Suspends Operation, Reveals Why

Sheraton Abuja Hotel has temporarily suspended its operations.

In a notice addressed to the investing public on Friday, Capital Hotels Plc disclosed the shutting down of Sheraton Abuja Hotel amid a majority stake acquisition by 22 Hospitality Limited, and disagreement with its facility manager, Marriott International.

Capital Hotels Plc said some breaches had been discovered by Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPD) and the FCT Fire Services, adding that the discovery was made during inspection and reinspection of the Sheraton Abuja Hotel, resulting to the company taking the action to lockdown the luxury hotel.

The parent company of Sheraton, therefore, explained that the shutting down of the latter was neccessary to avoid forceful closure by government agencies, as they’ve already been served notification letters.

“Capital Hotels Plc (the Company) hereby informs its Shareholders and other Stakeholders that following the inspection and reinspection of the Sheraton Abuja Hotel (Hotel) by Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPD) and the FCT Fire Services during which several breaches were detected, the Board of the Company unanimously RESOLVED that in view of the letters served on the Hotel on the Sheraton Abuja Hotel (Hotel) by AEPD the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPD) and the FCT Fire Services dated 21 September 2022 respectively, and in order to address the issues raised in the two letters by the agencies of government, (to avert the imminent scandal of a forceful closure of the Hotel with its attendant negative publicity), the Hotel has been shut down to remedy the breaches”, the notice read.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the closure of Sheraton Abuja Hotels followed protest from the managers of the hospitality business, Marriott International a week ago. The area vice president, Sub-Saharan Africa for Marriott, Richard Collins, had criticised the shutdown within a short time frame.