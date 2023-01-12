Shell Under Investigation Over Oil Leakage In Rivers

Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) is currently under investigation by the Federal Government (FG). This is as a leak on its Trans Niger Pipeline was uncovered, following an illegal connection in Nonwa-Uedume community axis in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The chairman of Tai LGA of the state, Mbakpone Okpe had raised an alarm over illegal oil bunkering activities going on in some communities in the area.

Okpe, who disclosed the illegal pipeline when he led security operatives and council officials to the scene following a tip-off, had accused Shell of insensitivity after reporting the incident to the company.

“This discovery cost me money to get the intel (information) and this access. I called them (Shell) to come let us collaborate. It is their asset, not mine.

“I cannot risk my resources and my personnel in discovering this and at the end of the day the owners are not coming forward to take responsibility.

“I will wish they would come so that we can collaborate to clamp it. It is not only discovering it, but also to close it so that it doesn’t recur. Since then, Shell never came. It is part of the problem I have been having with them,” Okpe stated.

However, in a statement released to address the matter, the Media Relations Manager of Shell, Abimbola Essien-Nelson said the company has started repairs on the leaked pipeline.

Essien-Nelson, in the statement, said a Joint Investigation Team led by an industry regulator had been sent to visit the illegal connection site for investigation.

The statement read, “The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited confirms receiving a report of a leak from an illegal connection point on the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) at Nonwa-Uedume Community.

“A Joint Investigation Team led by industry regulator was immediately sent to visit the illegal connection site for investigation and we are awaiting the signed-off report of the JIV. The illegal connection point on the SPDC joint venture pipeline is also undergoing repairs.

“Meanwhile, SPDC seeks the support of stakeholders including community people to report any illegal activities around SPDC joint venture oil installations to SPDC or relevant government agencies.”