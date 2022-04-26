fbpx

Shell To Supply Gas To Upcoming Power Plant In South-West

April 26, 2022
Shell Nigeria Gas Limited, a subsidiary of Shell Plc, has revealed its readiness to supply gas to an upcoming 225 megawatts independent power plant in an undisclosed Nigeria’s Southwestern state.

Managing Director of SNG, Mr. Ed Ubong, said the company could supply all the gas needed for the promoted project by Coodsynergyn Oil West Africa Limited (CS OWA).

“We have signed the heads of terms agreement with CS OWA as a prelude to a potential Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement,” Ubong said.

He added that the new partnership “will deepen domestic gas utilisation, enhance further industrialisation, and enable local industries to have access to reliable and affordable energy to thrive and create employment opportunities for Nigerians.”

According to the heads of terms agreement, SNG will build the required infrastructure to connect the power plant to the Escravos Lagos Pipeline System for easy access to gas.

General Manager, Shell Energy business line in Nigeria, Markus Hector, said the natural gas-fired power project would bring tremendous benefits to the Nigerian economy by bridging the country’s energy gap as part of the Decade of the Gas initiative of the federal government.

Also, the Managing Director of CS OWA, Dr. Olugbenga Odusanya, said he was excited about the prospect of the new power plant with the potential to unlock the domestic gas market and contribute to industrialization in Nigeria.

Real Estate Firm Upskills Nigerians On UK Real Estate Opportunities
