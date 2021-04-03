Shell Shuts Down Facility Over Oil Spillage

April 3, 2021 53

An oil facility of the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), in the Agbura-Otuokpoti area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has been shut down due to spillage.

This was confirmed by the Media Relations Manager, Bamidele Odugbesan, in a press release on Friday.

Odugbesan disclosed that the situation was put under control by the SPDC Oil Spill Response Team.

He said, “At about 8.30 am on March 31, a community surveillance vendor reported a leak on the company’s Joint Venture pipeline at Nun River in Bayelsa.

“Following the development, the facility was shut down and full isolation established at 09.45 am.

“The SPDC Oil Spill Response Team was mobilised to the spill site and was able to contain the spill to prevent further spread.

“The Joint Investigation Visit team led by government regulator will determine the cause and impact of the spill.”