fbpx
Shell Shuts Down Facility Over Oil Spillage

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Shell Shuts Down Facility Over Oil Spillage

April 3, 2021053
Shell Shuts Down Facility Over Oil Spillage

An oil facility of the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), in the Agbura-Otuokpoti area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has been shut down due to spillage.

This was confirmed by the Media Relations Manager, Bamidele Odugbesan, in a press release on Friday.

Odugbesan disclosed that the situation was put under control by the SPDC Oil Spill Response Team.

He said, “At about 8.30 am on March 31, a community surveillance vendor reported a leak on the company’s Joint Venture pipeline at Nun River in Bayelsa.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Forex Receipts Decline To $109.72bn in 2020

“Following the development, the facility was shut down and full isolation established at 09.45 am.

“The SPDC Oil Spill Response Team was mobilised to the spill site and was able to contain the spill to prevent further spread.

“The Joint Investigation Visit team led by government regulator will determine the cause and impact of the spill.”

Related tags :

About Author

Shell Shuts Down Facility Over Oil Spillage
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
December 14, 2017070

Oil Rises to $63.76/barrel As U.S. Crude Stocks Drop

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, December 13, as industry data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles, while expectations for an ex
Read More
April 20, 20151988

Nigeria Gets Kudos From IMF Over Response To Declining Oil Prices

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram For its commendable response to the issue of global decline in oil price, Nigeria has gotten an applause from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Respond
Read More
Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of Rochas Okorocha's Assets LEGALNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 21, 2019098

Okorocha Charges INEC to Court over Non-issuance of Certificate of Return

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, has applied at the Federal High Court Abuja, for an order compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INE
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.