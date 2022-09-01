Shell Set Up Gas Market Survey To Gather Market Intels

Shell Nigeria Gas Limited has launched a gas market survey in 33% of the Nigeria’s states in order to gather deeper market insights for entry and to hasten Nigeria’s Decade of Gas goals.

According to SNG’s Managing Director, Ed Ubong, the project had the potential to promote Nigeria’s energy transformation agenda and the company had hired a reputable local consulting firm, Philips Consulting Limited.

Ubong, said, “The outcome of this survey will provide additional insights into gas’s critical role in transforming Nigeria to an industrialised nation.

“This key commercial activity of identifying gas supply and expansion opportunities cut across all regions in the country and would leverage Nigeria’s $2.8bn Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline project to penetrate the key Northern markets.”

According to Ubong, the new market study would offer a chance to increase domestic gas use, promote greater industrialization, and give local businesses access to dependable and affordable energy so they may prosper and offer job opportunities for Nigerians.