Shell Issues Disclaimer of Fake Apology Video to Niger Delta

Our attention has been drawn to a hoax video on social media titled: Shell: We are sorry – uploaded to YouTube in March 2010 but recirculated on some digital platforms recently.
The video is a hoax from a parody Youtube Channel with no link to Shell whatsoever – in terms of content and the individuals featured. The Shell website www.shell.com is the authentic source of content and communication from Shell.
