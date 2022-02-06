fbpx

Shell Gets Praises For Investing In Gas Infrastructure

February 6, 2022064
Shell Nigeria Gas says it has received praises from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority for deliberate and active investment in Nigeria’s critical gas infrastructure to supply gas for powering industries in key locations in the country.

The Chief Executive of NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, said Nigeria needs accelerated gas infrastructure to deepen domestic gas distribution across Nigeria, according to a statement by SNG on Friday.

Ahmed was quoted as saying this when he met the Managing Director, SNG, Mr Ed Ubong, and the General Manager, Shell Energy Nigeria, Mr Markus Hector, in Abuja recently to discuss how to deepen investments in domestic gas operations in Nigeria.

He said, “I commend Shell Nigeria Gas for investing heavily in critical gas infrastructure to supply gas for power generation to industries,” adding that his agency was putting in place the right framework to encourage competition, competitive prices, the flexibility of supply and investments in gas infrastructure.

“The Federal Government’s desire to boost infrastructure development, especially in the midstream, necessitated the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act and the NMDPRA will put the necessary regulations to make business favourable to investors.”

The NMDPRA boss encouraged SNG to continue to be transparent, responsible and to practise good corporate governance in its business dealings in the country.

