Shell Confirms Oil Spillage In Bodo, Rivers State

Following an operational malfunction, the Shell Petroleum Development Company released five barrels of crude oil into the Bodo village in the Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State through its Trans Niger Pipeline.

This was stated in a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) report that was endorsed by the Rivers State Ministry of Environment, SPDC, the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, and the host community.

The JIV report states that due to the continuous cleansing of the pipeline with leftover crude oil of around five barrels, the TNP operated by Shell discharged 98% water and 2% crude into Bodo.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt, a spokesperson of the SPDC Nigeria Limited, Mr Michael Adande, said the impact of the spill, both within and outside the shell’s JV right of way, was minimal since the TNP had not transported crude oil since mid-June 2022.

The statement read, “The spill from the Bomu-Bonny section of the SPDC JV’s Trans Niger Pipeline in Bodo, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State on August 3, 2022 was largely water (98%) from the ongoing flushing of the TNP, with residual crude oil of about five barrels as established by the signed report of the Joint Investigation Visit led by regulators, and involving representatives of the Rivers State Ministry of Environment and the community.

“Owing to the high level of theft, the SPDC has not processed crude oil through the TNP since mid-June 2022. Clean up of the impacted area and repair work on the pipeline are under way.”