Shell Apologises to The Niger-Delta

Shell Petroleum has apologized to millions of Niger Delta people and others globally for the environmental abuses, socioeconomic deprivations and other hardships its oil operations had caused in the past.

Expressing the company’s regrets over its past mistakes at a public hearing at the Hague, the Vice President, Ethical Affairs Committee of Royal Dutch Shell, Bradford Houppe, cited past environmental and human rights abuses that characterized the company’s operations and assured the readiness of the company’s leadership to make amends for such errors of the past.

Specifically, he regretted the hardships caused the Niger Delta people over the years by the devastating impacts of the company’s operations on the people, their farmland and waterways all of which had denied them healthy living and immeasurable economic losses.

He said: ” Today, I am proud to say we know what we have done wrong. In the next two years, we would be undergoing an extensive review of our past operations and fully disclosing all of our problems.

“The reconciliation process will involve series of public hearings in the Hague where we will solicit testimonies from within and outside Shell that will fully reveal to us the extent of our past abuses.

” And today, we are making a symbolic start by apologising to the people of the Niger Delta. We are sorry. We are sorry for the oil spills that have made your water toxic.

“We are sorry for the gas flares that stink up your villages. We are sorry for the fact that you cannot eat your fish, that you cannot grow on your land and that you cannot drink your water”, Houppe added.

According to him, a Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Niger Delta had been initiated for the purposes of ensuring the region’s development and full reconciliation with the people in the region.

He assured all aggrieved peoples and communities that had suffered from the company’s operations over the years that the new management would explore all avenues to make amends for the past mistakes in order to ensure peaceful operations for the company.