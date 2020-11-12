Shekau Listed As Army Names 86 ‘Most Wanted Terrorists’

November 12, 2020 17

The Nigerian Army has released a list of 86 persons wanted “in connection with act of terrorism” and are alleged to be members of the Boko Haram sect.

Among those on the list are Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abu Musa Al Barnawi, Modu Sulum, Malkam Umar, Bello Husba, Yan Kolo, Ibrahim Abu Maryam, Baka Kwasari, Bana Gonna, Mohammed Abu Maryam, Abu Imma, and Abu Dardda.

The list was launched by Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, alongside Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, at the Nigerian Army Super Camp, Chabbal in Konduga local government area of Borno which also witnessed the launch of civilian JTF, hunters, and vigilantes into the operations of the Nigerian Army Super Camp.

Buratai said the two events were part of activities designed for the final push to end Boko Haram activities in the north-east region.

“It is very important that we must get them to play that important role of identifying these terrorists and their influence from one position to the other,” he said.

“As we collaborate today, this counter insurgency should not be left for the military alone as its success does not fully lie with the military.

“The collaboration with the civil authority as well as the volunteers is a welcome development.”

Zulum renewed his call on Boko Haram insurgents who hiding in Sambisa forest and bushes in the fringes of Lake Chad to lay down their arms and surrender.

BizWatch recalls that this is the fourth time that the military would roll out lists of “wanted terrorists”.

Some of those wanted have been on the watch list since 2016, while others were declared wanted for the first time.