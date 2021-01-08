Sharia Court: Babagana Mahdi Appointed As Acting Grand Khadi

January 8, 2021 30

Mai Mala Buni, the Yobe State Governor has approved the appointment of Babagana Mahdi as the Acting Grand Khadi of the state Sharia Court of Appeal.

This was contained in a letter signed by Baba Mallam Wali, the Secretary to the State Government made available on Friday.

His appointment was based on the recommendations of the Yobe State Judicial Service Commission and power conferred on the Governor by section 276 (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

READ ALSO: NSE suspends Thomas Wyatt Nigeria

Bizwatch Nigeria had reported that Shuaibu Talba, the former Grand Khadi, was recommended for compulsory retirement by the National Judicial Council (NJC) alongside Justice Abdulkareem Abdulrasaq, the Chief Judge of Osun State High Court of Justice for alleged age falsification.