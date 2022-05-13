Shaping The African Narrative One Talent At A Time

May 13, 2022 37

Have you ever imagined yourself as an employee of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch, crafting tech-based solutions to address prevailing issues?

Well, here’s an opportunity for you. Interswitch is organising a career fair where you can make that dream come true.

As an Africa-focused company, Interswitch remains committed to changing the narrative of Africa using technological solutions. However, to ensure that its vision has a far-reaching impact, the company is calling on interested Nigerians to attend the Interswitch Career Fair scheduled to hold on May 14, 2022, at the Landmark Event Center, Lagos.

To take advantage of this opportunity and explore subsequent opportunities, you can save a spot for yourself and explore the chance to join the relentless and ever-innovating team by following this link.

One of the core goals of Interswitch as an enabler is to provide Africans with the opportunity to equip themselves with the necessary tools that will be channeled into creating a prosperous Africa. It gives room to dream, envision, and create in a collaborative environment.

Recently, Interswitch was named among the top 25 companies to work for in Nigeria in LinkedIn’s ‘Top Companies 2022: The 25 Best Workplaces to Grow Your Career in Nigeria’.

This recognition isn’t the company’s first appearance on that list. LinkedIn explained that the stability “in our ever-changing world of work” in addition to the high retention rate of employees formed the basis of selection.

Interswitch’s appearance on the list can be understood through the principle it employs in its hiring process explained by its Chief HR Officer, Franklin Ali, who said that at Interswitch talents are recruited for “attitude” and trained “for skills.”

The tech firm takes seriously its desire to nurture the next generation of young African talents to push its narrative that only through engaging Africans can tailor-made solutions be delivered. In recognition of this drive, Interswitch was awarded the LinkedIn Sub-Saharan Africa Rising Star award in 2019 at the LinkedIn Talent Awards held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

If your motivations align with the above-stated goals of Interswitch; if you dream of joining a dynamic team, focused on developing practical solutions that a wider African audience can adopt, here’s your chance. Test the waters and see where the current leads you.