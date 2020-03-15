Shanghai Shenhua Places £15 million Price tag on Odion Ighalo.

Shanghai Shenhua will demand Manchester United pay £15million to keep Odion Ighalo.

The Chinese Super League outfit only paid £5.27m for the 30-year-old Nigerian when he left second tier side CC Yatai in February last year.

But in his six weeks at Old Trafford, Ighalo – on loan until the end of the season from Shanghai –has been a big hit.

And boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted the Reds want to make the deal permanent.

Former Watford star Ighalo, sold to CC Yatai for £21m in 2017, scored his fourth goal in eight games with a stunning finish against Austrian side LASK in the Europa League on Thursday.

But his impact has not gone unnoticed in China, and Shanghai are keen to exploit Ighalo’s success.

His market value is placed at £5.85m, but Shanghai bosses plan to sting United for THREE times that amount.

There is an option for United to buy Ighalo, but it is understood no fee was set in stone when the loan was negotiated.

Solskjaer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward wanted to see if he was capable of Premier League performances after his stint in China.

But after impressing Solskjaer and his coaching staff, and integrating seamlessly into United’s dressing room, Ighalo has made himself a popular figure.