Shanghai Shenhua offer Ighalo £400,000 Weekly Pay in Proposed Cotract

Shanghai Shenhua offer Ighalo £400,000 Weekly Pay in Proposed Contract

March 26, 2020
Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo has been offered a two-year contract extension worth more than £400,000 per week by his parent club Shanghai Shenhua.

The Chinese club wants to reward the Nigerian striker for his good form at United, where has scored four goals in his first three starts.

The 30-year-old’s loan in England expires on May 31 but, as Sky Sports reported on Monday, it is likely to be extended until June 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ighalo’s current contract expires in December 2022 and Shanghai want to keep him until December 2024.

The new deal would see Ighalo earn £400,000 a week before tax, which is said to have flattered the striker.

Ighalo has always said it has been a dream playing for United, the club he supported as a boy.

Source: Sky Sports

 

