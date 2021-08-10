fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Shake-up In NNPC As Top Officials Sacked, Redeployed

August 10, 20210189
Shake-up In NNPC As Top Officials Sacked, Redeployed

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Monday announced that it has embarked on a major shake-up and reshuffling of key senior management positions.

This has led to the disengagment of some top managment officials, redeployment of some and promotion of others.

In a statment issued by the the outgoing Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, of the corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru, the corporation said the move will strengthen and reposition the oil industry regulator towards attaining global excellence and profitability.

NNPC said Mr. Billy Okoye has now been appointed the new Group Executive Director, Ventures & Business Development and Mrs. Aisha Ahmadu-Katagum, has been promoted to the position of Group Executive Director, Corporate Services.

It noted that until their new appointments, Okoye and Ahmadu-Katagum were Group General Managers, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD) and Supply Chain Management Division in the corporation, respectively.

According to the corporation, other chief operating officer positions in the corporation have now been re-designated as Group Executive Directors (GEDs), in alignment with the rules of Company & Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

It said this became necessary in preparation for the new status of the corporation as a limited liability company, post-Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

READ ALSO: LCCI Suggests Ways To Ease Debt Servicing Burden

NNPC added that a former Chief Operating Officer, Business and Ventures Development, Mr. Adeyemi Adetunji, is now the Group Executive Director, Downstream, while a former Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Mr. Mohammed Ahmed, becomes the Group Executive Director, Gas and Power.

The repositioning also saw the disengagement of Mr. Yusuf Usman, formerly Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, while Mr. Garba Deen Muhammad, will take over from Obateru as the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the corporation.

Muhammad is likely to now exit the office of the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva, where he was Special Adviser on Media before now.

The Group Managing Director of the corporation, Mr. Mele Kyari, commenting on the new arrangement, said the appointments would enable the corporation live up to the expectations of Nigerians and achieve its vision of becoming a world-class energy company of choice.

About Author

Shake-up In NNPC As Top Officials Sacked, Redeployed
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Oil NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
February 5, 20180127

“OPEC to Shun Small, Short-lived Oil Supply Disruptions”- OPEC Source

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, is monitoring unrest in Iran as well as Venezuela’s economic crisis, but the group will only bo
Read More
How Nigerian Students Can Get Scholarship To India - Ministry of Education COVEREDUCATION & TRAINING
September 28, 20156153

Rivers State Government Releases N1.4billion for Foreign Scholarship

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Rivers State government has stated that it spent a whooping N1.4 billion on overseas scholarship for indigenes of the state. Deputy governor of the state, I
Read More
November 15, 201511149

Nigerian Army Confirms Arrest of Another ‘Wanted’ Boko Haram Kingpin

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Army on Saturday, November 14, announced that it had arrested of another suspected Boko Haram kingpin, whose picture was released alongside 99
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.