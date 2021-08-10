Shake-up In NNPC As Top Officials Sacked, Redeployed

August 10, 2021 189

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Monday announced that it has embarked on a major shake-up and reshuffling of key senior management positions.

This has led to the disengagment of some top managment officials, redeployment of some and promotion of others.

In a statment issued by the the outgoing Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, of the corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru, the corporation said the move will strengthen and reposition the oil industry regulator towards attaining global excellence and profitability.

NNPC said Mr. Billy Okoye has now been appointed the new Group Executive Director, Ventures & Business Development and Mrs. Aisha Ahmadu-Katagum, has been promoted to the position of Group Executive Director, Corporate Services.

It noted that until their new appointments, Okoye and Ahmadu-Katagum were Group General Managers, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD) and Supply Chain Management Division in the corporation, respectively.

According to the corporation, other chief operating officer positions in the corporation have now been re-designated as Group Executive Directors (GEDs), in alignment with the rules of Company & Allied Matters Act (CAMA).

It said this became necessary in preparation for the new status of the corporation as a limited liability company, post-Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

NNPC added that a former Chief Operating Officer, Business and Ventures Development, Mr. Adeyemi Adetunji, is now the Group Executive Director, Downstream, while a former Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Mr. Mohammed Ahmed, becomes the Group Executive Director, Gas and Power.

The repositioning also saw the disengagement of Mr. Yusuf Usman, formerly Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, while Mr. Garba Deen Muhammad, will take over from Obateru as the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the corporation.

Muhammad is likely to now exit the office of the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva, where he was Special Adviser on Media before now.

The Group Managing Director of the corporation, Mr. Mele Kyari, commenting on the new arrangement, said the appointments would enable the corporation live up to the expectations of Nigerians and achieve its vision of becoming a world-class energy company of choice.