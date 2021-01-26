fbpx
Shagari’s Home Disconnected By Power Company Over ₦6 million Debt

January 26, 202109
The electricity connection to the home of late Alhaji Shehu Shagari, the Second Republic President of Nigeria, was last week Wednesday disconnected by Kaduna Electric Distribution Company over ₦6 million unpaid bill.

The property serves as residence to the late president’s wives and relatives. The electricity connection was restored the same day following an intervention by a surety who committed to offsetting the debt.

A KAEDCO official at the Sokoto business office, who pleaded not to be named, confirmed the development while disclosing that electricity was restored to the property following a commitment by an anonymous surety to pay the debt.

KAEDCO spokesman, Abdulaziz Abdullahi, who confirmed the disconnection of the late President home located on Sama Road, in Sokoto, said, “The bill has not been paid since the former president died on December 28, 2018, at the age of 93.

“The company has given enough grace for them to settle the bills before the disconnection.”

A family source disclosed that prior to Shagari’s death; the state government footed the electricity bills of the former leader.

However, a Sokoto State government official who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity said, “You know the welfare of the late president’s family rests solely on the Federal Government, if the state government assists, it is just out of compassion and respect for the late President.”

Shagari's Home Disconnected By Power Company Over ₦6 million Debt
