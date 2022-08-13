 SFS Capital launches SFS Fund Mobile App

Nigeria’s leading investment management firm and asset management division of the SFS Group has launched the SFS Fund Mobile App, designed to ensure individual investors maximise their returns from its investment vehicles.

The mobile app which, is available for free download on Android and iOS, has an easy-to-use dashboard that encourages transactions on the go to enable individuals to start their mutual fund investment journey with ease.

The launch of the SFS Fund Mobile App, according to the non-bank financial institution, is in commemoration of the National Financial Awareness Day, a day dedicated to assisting individuals develop financial principles and practices that can build a solid financial future, which comes up on 14 August.

“SFS Capital is consistently moving the boundaries of what is possible in investment. SFS Fund Mobile App is a product of decade of learning to use financial technology to enhance investment factors and promote ease of investment,” Patrick Ilodianya, managing director and CEO, SFS Capital, said at a press conference to unveil the app in Lagos.

Ilodianya noted that since the inception of the SFS Fixed Income Fund (SFS Fund) in 2014, SFS Capital has consistently paid out dividends to investors on a quarterly basis and maintains “AA+” rating, which is the second highest possible rating for a Mutual Fund and has competitive return on investment with no pre-termination charge.

Dimeji Sonowo, executive director, SFS Capital, said the SFS Fund Mobile App is designed for individuals seeking a trustworthy, secure and easy platform for high-yield investments.

“Interested Mutual Fund investors can download the app and easily begin their investment journey from anywhere,” he added.

The SFS Fund Mobile App offers a straightforward and responsive design, easy navigation and features to deliver secure and seamless transactions for existing and new users. It also comprises customer-centric features. The features include:

Investment and liquidity: With a minimum of N5,000, a user can start an investment journey on SFS Fund and start earning interest immediately. Withdrawals also take between 24 to 48 hours.

Transparent interest rate: Since inception, SFS Fund has consistently outperformed its peers and its benchmark. For transparency, the interest rates are updated daily and visible on the user’s dashboard each time the app is opened.

Security: The company is duly registered as a portfolio/fund manager and investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Its investments are held by an independent and highly regulated custodian, while all investment decisions are reviewed by an independent trustee. With these, customers are assured that their investments are in safe hands.

Ease in operation: The mobile app is easy to navigate and includes several investing channels that customers can operate without hassle. Asides from the debit card (Visa or Mastercard), USSD or bank transfer features, a user can also generate a dedicated virtual account that enables the creation of a bank account attached to the customer’s investment account. With this, the user can easily make a bank transfer to the dedicated virtual account and the value immediately reflects on the SFS Fund account. The user can also share the dedicated virtual account number with a third party to accept payments.

Automated investments: A user can automate an investment on the SFS Fund by creating a standing order which can be activated to be daily, weekly, or monthly. The customer chooses the interval, and the company honours the request using technology. The company does not make deductions that are not authorised by the user, and a notification is received each time a deduction is made.

Referral bonus: Users who refer others with a unique referral code get N1,000 bonus once the referred party signs up and makes an investment.