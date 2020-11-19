Seyi Makinde to Deploy Amotekun Corp Members in Oyo State

November 19, 2020 23

Governor Seyi Makinde on Wednesday said that he was ready to deploy Amotekun corp members to all 351 wards in Oyo State.

He said this while attending the passing-out ceremony of the Amotekun Corps in Oyo Town.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the Governor of Oyo State signed the Amotekun bill on the 10th of March, 2020

Amotekun is a regional security outfit supported by South-West states.

The outfit is expected to complement federal policing as the country continues to mull over the mechanics of a policing system under the authority of state governments.

“This afternoon, we held the passing-out ceremony of the Àmòtékún Corps in Oyo Town,” Makinde said. “It’s been a long journey to get to this point from July 2019, when the first meeting was held by all six south-west governors to set up a regional security outfit.

“The Àmòtékún Corps will collaborate with federal security agencies to secure our state. Members of the corps will be drafted to all the 351 wards in Oyo State. They will be answerable to me and so, I will be responsible for their actions.”

