Seyi Makinde Relaxes Oyo State COVID-19 Curfew

The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force has, on Sunday, relaxed the existing curfew imposed on the State in respect of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

The new curfew directive currently in force in the State runs from 8pm to 5am, replacing the initial order which pegged the curfew between 7pm and 5am.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, confirmed that the decision was reached at the COVID-19 Task Force meeting presided over by the Governor on Sunday.

According to the statement, the State has so far recorded 233 COVID-19 positive cases, while 171 out of them are active cases.

Adisa stated that a number of creative measures were approved for implementation by the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), which coordinates the operations of the thematic segments of the containment drives.

One of such is the approval of a facility in Ibadan for use as Observation and Isolation Centre for a category of patients, after thorough reviews.

The statement reads, “Agreement has been struck with the management of a facility in Ibadan to provide bed spaces for a number of positive cases, whose status has been well considered by the experts.”

Furthermore, Adisa advised farmers in the State to take advantage of the decision of the government to stop the curfew at 5am, to enhance their farming activities.

He disclosed that the State government was also wrapping up further renovation and face-lifting activities at its Isolation centres located at Agbami, Jericho, Ibadan; Igbo-Ora; Ogbomoso; Saki and Aawe, near Oyo town.

The state government also indicates that the planned community testing, which could not be kickstarted at the weekend owing to the festivities and public holidays, would commence by the end of the week.

The Task Force stated that training of health workers who will participate in the exercise would commence in the 10 locations after the holidays.

