Seyi Makinde Approves Crossover Service, Suspends Curfew

December 31, 2020
Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State has approved the conduct of the crossover service by churches in the state.

Makinde, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, however, warned worship centres to hold their services in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

“The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has approved the suspension of the 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. curfew earlier imposed on states by the Federal Government, saying that officials of the State’s Task Force on COVID-19 will ensure strict compliance to the guidelines and advisories during the Yuletide and after,” the statement partly read.

“The Governor, has, therefore, directed that religious centres be allowed to hold crossover worship services only in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols.”

Makinde gave the directives in a brief endorsed by the chairman of the Technical Team of the COVID-19 Task Force, Professor Temitope Alonge, which reviewed the earlier pronouncement of the Technical Team and lifted the curfew.

However, other advisories earlier released by the Task Force, including the directive of 50 per cent occupancy for worship and event centres, ban of street carnivals and others, remain in effect.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

