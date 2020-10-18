Several Injured as Hoodlums Attack #EndSARS Protesters, Governor Oyetola In Osun

October 18, 2020 30

Several people have been injured during an #EndSARS protest in Osogbo, the Osun State capital in south-west Nigeria.

The demonstration was said to have commenced peacefully on Saturday but later turned bloody when the protesters were attacked by some thugs.

According to sources, the protesting youths came under attack by the hoodlums who were armed with dangerous weapons such as cutlass and broken bottles.

Some of the injured victims were said to have been rushed to a government hospital in Osogbo for medical treatment.

The state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, was also among the protesters who were demanding an end to police brutality in the country.

He apologised for not being able to address the protesters since the demonstration started in Osun.

The governor said he had confidence in the genuine intention of the protest, adding that the presidency had directed all state governments should constitute judicial panels of inquiry to look into the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) before it was disbanded.

In the course of the demonstration, at least one protester was killed, sparking outrage on the part of the youths.

Governor Oyetola escaped being attack by the crowd as he rushed into his car before his convoy zoomed off from the scene of the incident.

Although he was not injured, several vehicles in his convoy were damaged by persons who threw dangerous objects at the vehicles.

While the protest was disrupted, Governor Oyetola assured the injured victims that the government would be responsible for their medical bills.

Source: Channels TV