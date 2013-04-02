Setting up of Toilet, Laundry Soap Producing Plant

-By Uba Godwin

The list of import prohibited items in Nigeria released by Federal Government still includes the ban on importation of some of those items including toilet and laundry soap, which is a very good decision.

Apart from protecting local industries, the policy will also create opportunities for new investors into the country. This in turn will lead to generation of employment, reduction of pressure in demand for foreign exchange. This also will lead to enhancement of value of Naira and at the same time these products can as well be exported for foreign exchange for the nation.

From studies carried out, Nigeria has the potential to produce high quality toilet soaps more than Malaysia, Singapore, and other Asian companies. Nigeria, as a country, can easily produce (using local raw materials and technology) quality toilet soaps that can gain international acceptance. This is what this country deserves at this point in time.

With this policy in place and sincerity of purpose, the local industries will come up and more employment opportunities will be created, increase in the nation’s GDP, exportation to other African nations to earn foreign exchange and self sufficiency in food production.

It should be noted that the unemployment situation in the country, foreign debts, unfavourable Balance of Payments and other related economic problems will not be solved unless Nigeria looks inwards to establish more industries and develop technologically and also protects the existing local industries from the effect of imported products from abroad.

It is very painful when one takes a cursory look into the toilet soaps and creams in the market today, many brands of the toilet soaps in the market are still imported from Malaysia and Indonesia and some parts of Europe and America.

From research carried out, Nigeria can conveniently produce any type of toilet and laundry soaps required by Nigeria populace. The raw materials and Technology are readily available and experienced manpower too.

Soap production is one of the manufacturing industries that can be established on a cottage, small, medium or large scale, depending on the investors’ funds.

The technology and art of making soap has been with us for a very long time. It is only the technology that has improved globally, which Nigeria investors can as well imbibe.

Soap production, either laundry or toilet of any type, can be carried out in any part of the country. One can conveniently set up a virile and dependable plant using locally manufactured machinery and equipment. The raw materials are locally abundant in the country. Prospective investors will be advised on the best-recommended producers of these machines within the country.

Alternatively, some foreign manufacturers of complete sets of the toilet and laundry soap making machines would be recommended to prospective investors.

Soap has a wide range of uses. There is hardly any home or industry where soap is not used on daily basis. Also, Glycerine, a byproduct recovered during soap production, commands very high commercial value as it is very useful in cosmetics and pharmaceutical formulations and in laboratories as re-agents.

The market for soap is wide. Its consumption for personal hygiene and general cleanliness per household is rising and need not be over emphasised.

Nigeria market is a very large one considering the population that grows every day. As at today, the population of Nigeria is estimated at over 160 million. With the increase in population, there is a widening demand-supply gap.

As a result there becomes the need to establish more soap production plants in both rural and urban areas at the various levels of production to cater for the cleansing needs of various classes of consumers. Apart from the big Nigeria markets, one can cash in on the high demand from the neighboring countries (whose indigenes travel several kilometres to Nigeria to purchase their daily essentials) to embark on export, once the quality is good and price competitive.

With the type of local raw materials available, Nigeria can provide high quality products that can even be exported to developed part of the world.

The machines required to set up this plant are oil storage tanks and vessels, steam generators, filter press, soap reactors, recovery vessels, drying machines, cooling frames, plodder, cutting tables, stamper, and wrapper etc.

Plants of various sizes exist to produce 1500, 1600, 2200 metric tonnes of soap per annum. The capacity of production will depend wholly on availability of funds and plant capacity chosen.

The essential raw materials for soap production are animal fats or vegetable oil, chemicals including fragrances, wrapping materials and cartons. These raw materials are 100 per cent locally available. The local availability of raw materials, among other things, will ensure continuous production and profitability.

Modern soap production technology involves pre-treatment, saponification, graining and drying. Details of the modern production processes would be discussed in detail in the feasibility studies.

The minimum number of workers required to carry out the above production depends wholly on the capacity chosen and on whether the proposed investor is interested in producing bar or toilet soap or both.

For attractive products, the most important thing is the packaging system adopted. The packaging must be carefully done, make sure that it is equal to or more attractive than the imported products.

From preliminary investment analysis conducted, the cost of setting the project will depend on the scale and type of machines to be used (whether imported or locally made machines). In average, using locally made machines the minimum cost of establishing a small scale plant is estimated at N8.5million. However it is advisable for a professional consultant to carry out a comprehensive feasibility studies for better decision on the proposed project.

The return on investment is very encouraging. The payback period is also very short depending on the production and marketing strategies adopted which will be treated in the feasibility studies.

The projected revenue, gross profit and cash flows are all encouraging too. Details will be shown on the report. The good thing about this project is that it is one of the listed projects that the Bank of Industries is interested in funding. Other financial institutions are also interested in funding this project, because it is one of the consumer goods that are very marketable and lucrative.

For details on comprehensive and bankable feasibility studies, procurement and installations of strong and durable machines, packaging methods, export markets and funding arrangements, please contact the writer.