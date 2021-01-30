Service Chiefs: Profile Of Major-General Lucky Irabor

January 30, 2021 8

Lucky Irabor was appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff on January 26, 2021, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

His resignation follows the resignation of the former service chiefs.

Despite calls from various corners to retire the former service chiefs for years, Buhari kept them in service, amid increasing threats to the nation’s security and the expiration of their tenure as service chiefs.

Lucky Irabor’s Background

Born Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea Irabor, from Delta State, he studied at the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna as a cardholder of the 34 Regular Course.

In 1986, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant into the Signal Corps of the Nigerian Army.

Irabor has attended military schools both in Nigeria and overseas. He was a student of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) in Jaji and the Ghana Armed Forces Staff College, Ghana for a Senior Staff Course in 2000-2001.

Beyond the shores of Africa, Irabor attended the National Defence College in Bangladesh in 2010, and in 2012 and 2017, he attended the Harvard Kennedy Schools of Government and Executive Education in the USA.

Besides his military qualifications, he holds a BSc in Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), with two Masters Degrees from Bangladesh University of Professionals and the University of Ghana.

Irabor served as the Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) for the Nigerian Army and the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole.

He also was the Commander of the Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF).