fbpx
Service Chiefs: Profile Of Major-General Lucky Irabor

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]NEWS

Service Chiefs: Profile Of Major-General Lucky Irabor

January 30, 202108
Service Chiefs: Profile Of Major-General Lucky Irabor

Lucky Irabor was appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff on January 26, 2021, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

His resignation follows the resignation of the former service chiefs.

Despite calls from various corners to retire the former service chiefs for years, Buhari kept them in service, amid increasing threats to the nation’s security and the expiration of their tenure as service chiefs.

Lucky Irabor’s Background

Born Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea Irabor, from Delta State, he studied at the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna as a cardholder of the 34 Regular Course.

In 1986, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant into the Signal Corps of the Nigerian Army.

READ ALSO: Service Chiefs: Profile Of Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru

Irabor has attended military schools both in Nigeria and overseas. He was a student of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) in Jaji and the Ghana Armed Forces Staff College, Ghana for a Senior Staff Course in 2000-2001.

Beyond the shores of Africa, Irabor attended the National Defence College in Bangladesh in 2010, and in 2012 and 2017, he attended the Harvard Kennedy Schools of Government and Executive Education in the USA.

Besides his military qualifications, he holds a BSc in Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), with two Masters Degrees from Bangladesh University of Professionals and the University of Ghana.

Irabor served as the Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) for the Nigerian Army and the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole.

He also was the Commander of the Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

Related tags :

About Author

Service Chiefs: Profile Of Major-General Lucky Irabor
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

January 2, 2014033

Mimiko Reinstates Commitment To Teachers’ Welfare

Dr Olusegun Mimiko, the Ondo State governor has said that his administration is committed to the welfare of teachers in the public primary and secondary schools. The governor, who stated this in Akure
Read More
July 24, 2013040

NUC Grants Accreditation To Uniabuja Suspended Courses

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted accreditation to previously suspended courses at the University of Abuja. The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor James Adelabu, gave th
Read More
October 21, 2014028

IT/TELECOMS JOBS |Graduate and Experienced Job Vacancies at Nairadomain (6 Positions)

Nairadomain – Originally formed from a successful company that provided IT/ internet consultancy services and development to clients for over 3 years, It became apparent pretty soon that deliver
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon