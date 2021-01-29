fbpx
Service Chiefs: Profile Of Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru

January 29, 202106
Among the newly-appointed service chiefs, Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru will serve as the Army Chief of Staff.

Following the resignation of the former service chiefs, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed replacements in a bid to strengthen the country’s security.

Attahiru replaced Tukur Buratai as the Army Chief.

Who Is Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru

Born in Doka in the Kaduna North Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, Attahiru graduated from the Nigeria Defence Academy and is a member of the Regular Course 35.

In 1986, he was commissioned as Second Lieutenant as an Infantry Officer.

Attahiru was a part of the British Army’s Operation Barras in Sierra Leone in the year 2000. The mission of the troops was to release five British soldiers of the Roya; Irish Regiment and their Sierra Leone Army held captive by a notorious militia known as the ‘West Side Boys.’

He served as the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole – a counter-terrorism unit in the northeastern part of Nigeria – but was relieved of his duty in 2017 over his inability to meet a deadline given by his then-boss Tukur Buratai.

Buratai had ordered Attahiru to bring in the head of the insurgent group Boko Haram Abubakar Shekau, dead or alive, but failed to do so, leading to his dismissal.

