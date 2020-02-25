Service Chiefs Meet With Buhari, Others

Service Chiefs Meet Buhari, Kyari and the Inspector-General of Police (IG) Mohammed Adamu Monday and held a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House.

After meeting with the president, they headed for the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, for another round of meetings.

The meetings came at the time virtually all sections of the country are calling for the sack of the service chiefs as a result of escalated security crises plaguing the country.

Present at the meeting were Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; and Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, and the IG.

Details later…

Source: ThisDay