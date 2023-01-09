SERAP Urges Buhari To Reserve Electricity Tariff

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately reverse what has been described as an unlawful, unjust, and unreasonable increase in electricity tariffs.

SERAP requested that President Buhari “direct the Minister of Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, and the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Professor James Momoh, to immediately reverse the unlawful, unjust, and unreasonable increase in electricity tariff, which allegedly occurred in December 2022.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, urged Buhari to “ensure the investigation of the spending of public funds as ‘investments and bailouts’ to electricity distribution companies (DisCos) and generating companies (GenCos) by successive governments since 2005, and prosecution of cases of corruption and mismanagement.”

According to reports, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) approved an increase in electricity tariffs across the country in December 2022. According to reports, several prepaid customers have confirmed the increase.

The Power Minister and NERC have both refused to confirm or deny the increase.

“The increase in electricity tariff would exacerbate the extreme poverty across the country, and undermine the ability of millions of Nigerians to satisfy basic human needs,” the rights group stated.

“The increase in electricity tariff failed to follow due process. It is entirely inconsistent and incompatible with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 [as amended], the Electric Power Sector Reform Act and the country’s international human rights obligations.”

“Millions of Nigerians continue to live in darkness despite the spending by successive governments of trillions of naira as investments and bailouts to electricity companies.”

“The increase is unjustified, especially given the unreliable, inefficient and poor quality of electricity in the country. Rather than providing electricity discounts to poor Nigerians, successive governments continue to give bailouts to electricity companies.”

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter.

“If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.”