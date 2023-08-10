SERAP To Sue Akpabio Over Alleged ‘Holiday Allowance’

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has announced that it will sue Senate President Godswill Akpabio over the payment of “holiday allowances” to senators by the Clerk of the National Assembly.

This divisive move comes at a time when nearly 70% of Nigerians are facing serious economic hardships.

SERAP declared via its official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle that it was suing the Senate President who made the blunder announcement during plenary on Monday.

SERAP via its handle said ““We’re suing the Senate President Godswill Akpabio over the alleged payments of “holiday allowances” by the Clerk of the National Assembly into the “various accounts” of senators while some 137 million poor Nigerians face severe economic hardship.”

Akpabio’s blunder sparked outrage across the country, raising concerns about the authenticity and timing of such money transfers. Critics contend that such concessions are both unreasonable and disrespectful while a major percentage of the country’s population is experiencing economic difficulty.

The specifics of the complaint, including the petitioners and the charges, have yet to be revealed. However, the decision reflects increased strain and scrutiny over the handling of public monies, particularly in light of the current economic context.

Holiday allowances

Godswill Akpabio, President of the Nigerian Senate, made an error during plenary when he stated that money had been handed to senators to ‘enjoy’ their recess.

A video of Mr Akpabio making the gaffe has gone popular on social media.

The video was released on Wednesday.

The event allegedly occurred on Monday, following the conclusion of the senators’ vetting and ratification of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial candidates.

The senators then postponed plenary until September 26, 2023.

Akpabio, who had forgotten that the proceedings were being aired live, began to address his colleagues before the adjournment motion was raised at the end of the Senate’s ministerial screening.

“In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly,” he said.

The Senate President was promptly told by his colleagues that he would be appearing on live television.

When he realized the significance of his words, he swiftly announced their retraction.

“I withdraw that statement,” he said.

“In order to allow you to enjoy your holiday, the senate president has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return,” Mr Akpabio rephrased the comment, apparently to correct what was considered an embarrassment.