SERAP Sues FG Over Failure To Recover ₦40bn Double Pay, Pension From Ex-Governors

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has logged a contempt suit against the Federal Government (FG) “for failing to recover over ₦40 billion double pay and life pensions from former governors who are serving as lawmakers and ministers.”

SERAP disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday by its deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, recalling how Justice Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the Federal Government in November 2019 to “recover life pensions collected by former governors serving as ministers and members of the National Assembly.”

Justice Oguntoyinbo further asked the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, to “challenge the legality of states’ life pension laws permitting former governors and other ex-public officials to collect such pensions.”

SERAP expressed regret that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had failed to carry out the verdict. Justice Oguntoyinbo, who resigned from the bench last month, expressed “regret” during a valedictory court session organized in her honor that the verdict had not been enforced.

“It’s unacceptable to take the court, which is the guardian of justice in this country, for a ride. A democratic state based on the rule of law cannot exist or function, if the government routinely ignores and/or fails to abide by court orders,” the statement read.

“Despite the service of the certified true copy of the judgment on the Attorney General of the Federation, the Buhari administration has failed and/or refused to obey it.

“While many Nigerian workers and pensioners have not been paid by state governors for several months and struggle to make ends meet, former governors continue to collect double emoluments and enjoy opulent lifestyles.”

