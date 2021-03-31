SERAP Seeks Bill To Force Buhari, Others To Use Nigerian Hospitals

March 31, 2021 86

…advocates Use Of N42bn Budgeted For National Assembly To Pay Doctors

Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Projects (SERAP) has called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan to sponsor a bill that will compel President Muhammdu Buhari and other government officials to use the country’s healthcare system.

The Deputy Director of SERAP, Mr Kolawole Oluwadare, in a statement sent to BizWatch Nigeria on Tuesday, said this would discourage the regular trips embarked upon by government official to the developed countries for medical treatment.

Oluwadare made this statement in reaction to the medical trip embarked on by the President on Tuesday to London for a routine check-up.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari was expected back in the country in the second week of April.

According to Oluwadare, the reduction of corruption in the country’s health sector will improve access to healthcare for poor Nigerians.

“We urge Dr Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila to urgently sponsor a resolution calling for reforms of Nigeria’s health sector, and encouraging high-ranking government officials and their families to use the country’s healthcare system rather than seeking medical treatment abroad,” he said.

“Systemic corruption in the health sector has continued to have significant implications for poor Nigerians while politicians enjoy access to private healthcare using public funds. Reducing corruption in the health sector would improve access to healthcare for poor Nigerians.”

He also called on Buhari to urgently move to avert Nigerian resident doctors’ strike starting Thursday.

He suggested that part of the N42billion budgeted for the renovation of the National Assembly building should be used to pay doctors’ salary arrears and other entitlements.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors on Monday insisted on its plan to begin a nationwide strike on Thursday, saying the Federal Government was not sincere in implementing agreements.

The First Vice-President of the NARD, Dr Arome Adejo, who spoke on behalf of the President of the association, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, said government failed to implement an agreement it reached with the doctors at a meeting held three weeks ago.

Adejo stated this as the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, urged the association to put on hold its planned indefinite strike.

He said the planned industrial action was expected to be put on hold once negotiation had been opened with the union.

The association is demanding for the payment of the entitlements of doctors who died of COVID-19 in active service to the country.

NARD is also asking for the payment salary arrears of resident doctors among others.

Oluwadare pointed out that the payment of the doctors’ salary arrears and other entitlements was critical to the protection of the lives of Nigerian during the pandemic.

He stated that SERAP was considering a legal action against the government to ensure access of Nigerians to good healthcare.

He said, “By reaching a solution with the doctors, paying salary arrears and indemnifying doctors who died of COVID-19, the Nigerian Government and President Buhari would help to avert the strike and ensure the protection of Nigerians’ rights to health and life, at a time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“SERAP will consider pursuing legal action to ensure protection of the rights of Nigerian doctors as a component of access of Nigerians to healthcare and right to life.

“About 3,824 doctors have reportedly been exposed to COVID-19; 1,600 have been infected while 17 have died.

“The insurance claims of the deceased have yet to be paid, while their families have allegedly been abandoned. The hazard allowance given to doctors last year was a paltry N5,000 each, while allowances of doctors working in the isolation centres in most states have not been paid.”