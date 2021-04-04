SERAP Files Lawsuit Compelling Buhari To Investigate Missing N3.8bn Health Funds

April 4, 2021 82

Rights watchdog, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), filed a lawsuit demanding a probe into the missing N3,836,685,213.13 from the health sector.

The group, in the lawsuit, said that there is pervasive corruption in the ministry of health, teaching hospitals, medical centres, and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The group stated that it was seeking “an order of mandamus directing and compelling President Buhari to investigate alleged missing N3.8bn health funds, and to promptly investigate the extent and patterns of widespread corruption in the Federal Ministry of Health, teaching hospitals, medical centres and NAFDAC.

“Corruption in the health sector exacerbates inequality in already unequal and unfair political, social, and economic environments, and produces a ‘cash and carry’ health care system based on one’s ability to pay for care or one’s political position.

“Transparency and accountability in the management of health funds is essential for promoting access of people living in poverty to physical and mental healthcare, satisfactory health conditions, equality and non-discrimination, development, as well as good governance and the rule of law.

“The failure to investigate the alleged missing health funds, bring suspected perpetrators to justice, and to recover any missing public funds has exposed millions of poor Nigerians to serious health risks, amounting to violations of constitutional and international human rights and anti-corruption obligations.”

SERAP’s Suit, Buhari’s Trip, NARD Strike

SERAP’s suit follows President Buhari’s trip to the United Kingdom for a routine medical check-up against the backdrop of a strike action embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD).

The striking doctors are striking against unpaid salaries and allowances promised them by the Federal Government.

In response to the strike action, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, threatened the doctors with a no-work-no-pay policy.

Ngige said, “Immediately after the holiday, I will talk to them again. I have told the medical council and accountant general what to do to make sure. Only 23 institutions are involved, not all institutions. I want to know what they (medical council and accountant general) have done by Tuesday.

“By Tuesday, I will invite them back. If they become recalcitrant, there are other things I can do. There are weapons in the Labour Laws, I will invoke them. There is no work, no pay.

“Their employers have a role also to keep their business afloat, to keep patients alive. They can employ local doctors. We won’t get there but if we are going to get there, we will use that stick.

“It is the last NMA President Faduyile that called my attention that the hazard (allowance) was ₦5,000. I raised it with the Finance Minister and the Vice President in the Economic Sustainability Meeting.

“The new hazard allowance will be done in the next five weeks. It is in the Memorandum of Action that we signed. Immediately after the Easter break, I will convene a meeting to look at it holistically.”