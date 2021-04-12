SERAP Calls For Reduction In Salary Of Political Leaders

April 12, 2021 118

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called for a slash in the pay of political office holders such as the President, Vice-President, Governors and their Deputies, as well as Lawmakers.

SERAP made the call on Sunday via a statement issued by Kolawole Oluwadare, the Deputy-Director of SERAP and addressed to Elias Mbam, the Chairman of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

BREAKING: We’ve urged RMAFC to urgently review upward the remuneration, allowances, and conditions of service for judges, and to review downward the remuneration and allowances of President Buhari, 36 governors and members of @nassnigeria to address the poor treatment of judges. — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) April 11, 2021

The group asked RMAFC to “urgently review upward the remuneration, allowances, and conditions of service for Nigerian judges, and to review downward the remuneration and allowances of high-ranking political office-holders in order to address the persistent poor treatment of judges, and to improve access of victims of corruption to justice.”

SERAP also urged Mbam “to send your review and recommendations to the National Assembly for appropriate remedial and legislative action, as provided for by the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended].”

The letter followed the nationwide industrial action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to press home their demand for financial autonomy for the judicial arm of government, and the federal government’s silence on the judiciary workers’ strike that has grounded courts across the country.

READ ALSO: NCS Arrests Smugglers, Seize Contraband Items Worth N786m Across Northern Region

“Judges should get all to which they are reasonably entitled, and it is unfair, illegal, unconstitutional, and discriminatory to continue to treat judges as ‘second-class people’ while high-ranking political office-holders enjoy lavish salaries and allowances.

“The remuneration and allowances of judges have fallen substantially behind the average salaries and allowances of political office-holders such as President, Vice-President, governors and their deputies, as well as members of the National Assembly.

“Nigerian judges are among the least paid in the world. The poor treatment of judges is neither fair to them nor to the Nigerian people. Judges deserve remuneration, allowances, and conditions of service commensurate with their judicial powers and responsibilities,” the statement read.

BREAKING: We’ve urged RMAFC to urgently review upward the remuneration, allowances, and conditions of service for judges, and to review downward the remuneration and allowances of President Buhari, 36 governors and members of @nassnigeria to address the poor treatment of judges. — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) April 11, 2021

The letter followed the nationwide industrial action by the JUSUN to press home their demand for financial autonomy for the judicial arm of government, and the federal government’s silence on the judiciary workers’ strike that has grounded courts across the country. — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) April 11, 2021

Nigerian judges are among the least paid in the world. The poor treatment of judges is neither fair to them nor to the Nigerian people. Judges deserve remuneration, allowances, and conditions of service commensurate with their judicial powers and responsibilities. — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) April 11, 2021