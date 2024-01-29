SERAP Alleges Diversion of N40 Trillion LG Allocations by Governors

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has raised allegations against the governors of Nigeria’s 36 states and the Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, asserting that they have diverted N40 trillion intended for local governments since 1999.

SERAP is calling on the governors and the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nyesom Wike, to disclose the details of federal allocations designated for local governments since the restoration of democracy. Additionally, SERAP is urging them to promptly invite the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the actual disbursement and spending of federal allocations meant for local governments in their respective states and the FCT since May 1999.

In a Freedom of Information request dated January 27, 2024, and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP argued that Nigerians have the right to know the details of the actual disbursement and spending of federal allocations in each state and the FCT.

The organization contends that states and the FCT should consistently publish information related to the actual disbursement and spending of federal allocations meant for local governments.

According to SERAP’s findings, the 36 states and the FCT have collected over N40 trillion in federal allocations intended for the 774 local government areas in the country and FCT.

Oluwadare expressed SERAP’s concern over the limited benefits that ordinary Nigerians have derived from the country’s significant oil wealth, primarily due to widespread grand corruption and the culture of impunity among perpetrators.

SERAP has conveyed to the governors and the FCT Minister that opacity in the amounts of federal allocations actually disbursed to local governments continues to have negative impacts on the fundamental interests of citizens and the public interest.

The organization emphasized that transparency in the actual disbursement and spending of federal allocations meant for local governments is crucial to increasing accountability, preventing corruption, building trust in democratic institutions, and strengthening the rule of law. Transparency would ensure that allocations are not diverted into private pockets, fostering public trust that the funds will be used to benefit residents in these local government areas.

SERAP has set a seven-day deadline for the governors and the FCT Minister to comply with the requests, indicating that the organization will consider appropriate legal actions if there is no response within the stipulated timeframe.