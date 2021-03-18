fbpx
Seplat’s Subsidiary Refinances $100 Million Lending Facility

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Seplat’s Subsidiary Refinances $100 Million Lending Facility

March 18, 2021092
Seplat Paid $564.17 Million To Nigerian Govt In 2020

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc on Thursday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Westport Oil Limited, has successfully refinanced its existing $100 million reserve-based lending facility due November 2023.

The Nigerian independent energy company in a statement by the Company Secretary/General Counsel, Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa, said the facility has been restructured with a new five-year US$100 million reserve-based lending facility, due March 2026.

Seplat said the facility carries initial interest of Libor + 8 per cent payable semi-annually and is scheduled to commence repayment from March 2023.

According to the company, the RBL includes a $75 million accordion to accommodate further commitments in the future.

You need to add a widget, row, or prebuilt layout before you’ll see anything here. 🙂
Related tags :

About Author

Seplat’s Subsidiary Refinances $100 Million Lending Facility
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 18, 2021 BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
March 4, 20210324

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 4, 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, March 2021. Northern Food Traders Resume Distribution To The South The foo
Read More
Oil NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
March 13, 2019093

Oil Gains 1 Percent On Cuts To Saudi, Venezuelan Exports

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil prices rose about 1 percent on Tuesday, supported by signs of tightening global supply after a Saudi official said the kingdom plans to cut oil exports
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWS
June 21, 2013050

FG to Spend N850 Billion on Road Project

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has revealed plans to to spend N850 billion on road projects in the northern parts of the country. The Minister of Works, Mike Onolem
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.