Seplat Appoints Emeka Onwuka as CFO/ED

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc. has appointed Mr. Emeka Onwuka as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, Lagos, and London.

The appointment takes effect from August 1, 2020.

The appointment was announced in a notice sent to the Nigeria Stock Exchange on Friday and has been ratified by the company’s board of directors.

According to the notice which was signed by the company secretary and chief governance compliance officer, Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa, the Board of Seplat is confident that “the wealth of knowledge and experience Onwuka brings will be a great addition to the Company”.

Mr. Onwuka has over 30 years’ experience in financial services across Sub-Saharan Africa. Mr Onwuka is a Partner at Andersen Tax Nigeria and holds various Board positions as Chairman; FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited; Director FMDQ Holdings Limited; Director, Ecobank Nigeria Limited; and Director, Bharti Airtel Nigeria.

He was also the former Group Managing Director /CEO of Diamond Bank Plc and former Chairman of Enterprise Bank Limited.

He is a Chartered Accountant, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, and a Fellow of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

Mr. Onwuka received his B.SC. in Political Science from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and holds an MBA from the University of Benin.

He is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School, Wharton Business School and Harvard Business School.

Onwuka also holds the Nigerian National Honor, Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

Source: Nairametrics