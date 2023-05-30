Senator Shehu Says It’s Time To Dismantle The Subsidies Cartel

Following the President’s statement that fuel subsidies will no longer be provided, Senator Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker, has vowed war on agitators who advocate their continued provision.

This was said by the senator in a tweet on Monday in response to events after the president’s announcement from yesterday. Tinubu declared that his administration would end the subsidy on petroleum products on Monday in Abuja.

The “subsidy is gone!” Soon after being sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria, Tinubu screamed during his inauguration speech in Eagle Square, Abuja.

According to the president, there is no longer a subsidy provision in the national budget as of June 2023.

The withdrawal of fuel subsidies in Nigeria was supported by Senator Shehu, who stated that it was blackmail for fuel stations to close down less than 24 hours after the announcement.

“The usual blackmail by the subsidy cartel is shutting down petrol stations on the announcement of the removal of petroleum subsidy,” he said. It’s time to eliminate the parasitic subsidy providers.

He claimed that the government has spent billions of naira on gasoline subsidies, which according to experts, are not viable.

Fuel subsidies have been a topic of national debate for many years, with many people criticizing their effects on citizens.

the recent past The withdrawal of the fuel subsidy was scheduled to occur in June, but President Muhammadu Buhari postponed it during the Federal Executive Council meeting on April 27.