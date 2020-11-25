Senator Elisha Abbo Makes News On International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women

November 25, 2020 30

It’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Senator Elisha Abbo has made the news.

The Senator who is representing Adamawa North in the Senate House of Assembly has decamped from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abbo announced his defection in a letter addressed to the upper chamber which was read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan at Wednesday’s plenary session.

In the letter, Senator Abbo explained that his decision to defect to the APC is because of the mismanagement of the PDP in Adamawa state by Governor Umaru Fintiri.

Senator Abbo’s defection to another political party comes on a day that is celebrated as International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Abbo has been in the news for assaulting a woman in an adult toy shop in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Maitama, earlier in September, awarded ₦50 million damages against Senator Abbo, to be paid as compensation to Osimibibra Warmate, a female attendant at a sex-toy shop, whom he assaulted.

Justice Samira Bature gave the order in her judgment on the fundamental rights enforcement suit instituted by Warmate against the senator.