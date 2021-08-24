Senator Biyi Durojaiye, Former NCC Chairman, Dies Of COVID-19

August 24, 2021 52

The former Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, has died of COVID-19.

It was gathered that Durojaiye died on Monday in Lagos due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 88.

Meanwhile, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed shock and sadness over his death.

Abiodun, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, expressed shock over the passage of the Ogun State APC leader.

Durojaiye was described as a leading member of the pro-democracy group, NADECO, and a Senator in the National Assembly between 1999 and 2003 on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy.

Abiodun said Durojaiye was an elder statesman and formidable economist, lawyer and banker, who was elected member of the 1988/1989 Constituent Assembly.

“He will be greatly missed in the political circle of not only Ogun State, but Nigeria,” the governor said.

Abiodun added, “He was with us during the Stakeholders meeting for the Ward Congress last month and was a strong pillar of our Administration.”